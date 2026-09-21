Feeling the First Signs? Understanding the Five Stages of Neuropathy

Peripheral neuropathy is a progressive condition that affects the nerves, often causing pain, tingling, numbness, and balance issues. According to Dr. Evan Norum of Advantage Neuropathy, the condition typically develops through five stages. It often begins with occasional tingling or pain, progresses to persistent discomfort and balance problems, and can eventually lead to constant pain. In later stages, numbness becomes more common, and some patients may lose sensation entirely. The good news is that treatment can help at any stage, though earlier intervention offers the best opportunity for nerve healing. Advantage Neuropathy uses FDA-cleared, non-invasive low-level electric cell therapy designed to promote nerve regeneration and help patients reduce symptoms, improve function, and get back to enjoying everyday life.

Be one of the first 25 callers for a special intro rate:

Call now for your $37 Neuropathy Special (Retail Value $249.00), it’s for a LIMITED TIME. Call 262-800-5383 or text TINGLE to 21000.

For more information, visit Advantage Neuropathy