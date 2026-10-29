Feeling Off in Midlife? Understanding Perimenopause and What Comes Next

Midlife can bring changes that are easy to dismiss as stress. Jamie Kaminski, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, FAIHM, of Integrative Medicine Lake Country explains how perimenopause can affect sleep, mood, concentration, energy and menstrual cycles, and why symptoms deserve an individualized evaluation.

The conversation will explore how stress and disrupted sleep can overlap with hormonal changes, while also considering other potential causes of symptoms. Jamie will share practical approaches involving nutrition, movement, sleep and stress management, plus where hormonal and nonhormonal treatment options may fit.

Viewers can schedule a complimentary 15-minute consultation to learn more.

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