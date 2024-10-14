Feel Great, Look Even Better

Joining the discussion on addressing weight gain for perimenopausal and postmenopausal women is Angie Schaefer, Clinic Manager at Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & Medispa, a clinic with 11 years of weight loss expertise.

Lose weight and keep it off, for good. Milwaukee Medical understands the struggles of constantly trying different diets, constantly trying to feel comfortable in your own skin and feeling defeated over and over again.

They are offering $200 off to start any one of their Weight Loss Programs and a $100 B12/Lipotropic Injection Package for FREE!

Call or Text: (414)616-3535 or go to our website Skin Care Clinic | Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & MediSpa (milwaukeemedicalweightlossmedispa.com) to learn more.