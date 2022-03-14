Feel Good About Your Health!

Angie Schaefer the Clinic Manager at Milwaukee Medical Weigh Loss and MediSpa is back to talk about getting healthy. If you have been tired of having extra weight on your body, they can help.

They help educate you to lose the weight and keep it off. They have two programs.

The Prescription Medication Assisted Weight Loss Program that is customized for each individual person. The medical providers prescribe medication to assist people in changing the way they are eating but the education and information is completely tailored to each person’s individual lifestyle, schedule and the foods they like. This program is focusing on sustainability and building a new lifestyle. The HCG Weight Loss Program is more of a clean start, kick start weight loss program. It uses a natural hormones, along with a certain way of eating to boost ones metabolism and rapidly burns fat. The weight loss expectation is .5 to 1lb per day and people can either choose to do that program for 23 or 40 days.

Right now get up to $200 off any one of our weight loss programs, plus a FREE $100 Lipotropic Injection package to kick start your weight loss. Go to the website: www.milwaukeemedicalweightlossmedispa.com or Call 414-616-3535

