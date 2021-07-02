Feel Comfortable and Confident with Your Financial Advisor

Are you meeting your financial goals? Financial success starts with the right financial professional! Modern Woodmen can provide planning tools to help with investment strategies and insurance solutions. Joining us today is Jana Schoberg from Modern Woodmen, and she’ll share what her approach is when assessing a new client's portfolio.

To speak with Jana about your financial goals, you can contact her today.

Jana Schoberg

https://reps.modernwoodmen.org/jschoberg/

[reps.modernwoodmen.org]

414-727-8808