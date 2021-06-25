Watch
Feel Better in Your Own Skin

With Forward Healthy Lifestyles & MediSpa
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 11:40:15-04

Are you looking to deep-clean, exfoliate, and hydrate your skin? The Hydrafacial is a non-invasive procedure that can do all the above! Forward Healthy Lifestyles & MediSpa offers a Hydrafacial that will leave you with smoother and brighter skin. Angie Lewis and Monica Boucher are here from Forward Healthy Lifestyles & MediSpa with more information on these customizable treatments.

Forward Healthy Lifestyles & MediSpa has three fantastic offers!
-$50 off Hydrafacial for the month of July, with a complimentary Vizia
-$10 per Botox unite, no minimum purchase required
-$750 Hyperhidrosis Treatment ($1,000 value)

For more information, give them a call at 262-313-8375 or follow them on Instagram: @forwardhealthylifestyles and @forwardmedispa.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

