Feel and Look Good

Dr. Deborah Manjoney with Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa talks about a treatment that makes you feel and look amazing! If youre looking to gain more muscle, this might be right for you. It's called the EmSculpt and it is the first and arguably the most successful of the new era of devices that can build muscle. EmSculpt uses HIFEM, which is High Intensity Focused Electro Mechanical stimulation of muscle to cause both hypertrophy which thickens muscle fibers as well as growth of muscle fibers in a treated area. Common areas treated include abdomen, buttocks, front or back of thighs and arms.

