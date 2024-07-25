Feeding Your Skin

Just like the rest of your body, your skin needs healthy ingredients to look and feel its best. Most people are aware that the better we pay attention to what we are putting in and on our bodies can make a huge difference in our health and well-being. Debby Hagie from Merle Norman joins the show today to talk about how ingredients are chosen to not only make the skin look better, but to function better as well.

Merle Norman's Skintelligent System is part of their answer to meeting the needs of those who are mindful of clean ingredients. This system is called skin “Telligent” because it uses ingredients that work in harmony with the skin’s natural processes. The cornerstone of this system is probiotics. You may think of your gut health when you think of probiotics, but the same bacteria that lurks in our guts, settles in the skin as well. Probiotics on the skin help to reduce inflammation, redness, irritation and can even help control conditions such as acne, eczema and psoriasis.

There are Merle Norman Studios in Brookfield Square. You'll find Debby in Hales Corners on highway 100 between Grange and Edgerton. There are also shops in downtown Oconomowoc and downtown Grafton.