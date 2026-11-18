Every infant feeding journey looks different, and Wisco Lactation believes families deserve support without judgment. Owners and International Board Certified Lactation Consultants Molly Peterson and Ashleigh Richmond provide individualized, evidence-based guidance for breastfeeding, bottle feeding, pumping and other feeding concerns.

The team takes a whole-family approach, helping parents make informed choices while recognizing the important connection between infant feeding and perinatal mental health. They’ll also explain when families may benefit from working with an IBCLC and how to access affordable care.

Morning Blend viewers can take Wisco Lactation’s Infant Feeding 101 Class free using code MORNINGBLEND.

Learn more at Wisco Lactation and explore classes