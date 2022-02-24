Watch
February Must Haves For The Whole Family!

with Limor Suss
Posted at 11:32 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 12:32:13-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares February must haves for everyone. VTech® Kick & Score Playgym is a multi-stage, developmental play mat that includes a detachable plush soccer ball, learning panels and cute little gym pieces. Enjoy a guilt-free snack with Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP. The single-serve baggies are a kid-friendly favorite for road trips, lunch boxes or after school snacks. Lifeway Oat is vegan friendly, certified gluten free-and great in homemade smoothies or on its own. You can find it at your local Whole Foods in the refrigerated kefir and yogurt section.

For more information, visit LimorTV.com and follow along on Instagram @limorsuss.

