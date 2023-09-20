Favorite Fall Finds

Lifestyle contributor [limorsuss.com] Limor Suss shares Fall Finds.Charlotte’s Magic Water Cream [charlottetilbury.com] is a weightless, gel-cream formula that hydrates, smooths and balances the look and feel of dehydrated skin.Dorot Gardens [linkprotect.cudasvc.com] pre-portioned garlic and herbs eliminate peeling, chopping and measuring, making it effortless to season and flavor your cooking.Sponsored byLimor Media [limormedia.com]
nutpods Dairy Free Coffee Creamer, nutpods.com [nutpods.com] is the perfect addition to your morning coffee or after dinner coffee.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 13:16:20-04
Lifestyle contributor [limorsuss.com] Limor Suss shares Fall Finds.Charlotte’s Magic Water Cream [charlottetilbury.com] is a weightless, gel-cream formula that hydrates, smooths and balances the look and feel of dehydrated skin.Dorot Gardens [linkprotect.cudasvc.com] pre-portioned garlic and herbs eliminate peeling, chopping and measuring, making it effortless to season and flavor your cooking.Sponsored byLimor Media [limormedia.com]
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.