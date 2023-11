Meredith Bunche, Director of Worldwide Amazon Grocery Stores joins us to talk about all of Amazon's fresh grocery options! With Amazon Groceries, you can shop fast and affordable groceries both in-store and online. Meredith will discuss how Amazon is continuing to innovate in grocery on behalf of its customers and how they are making it easier and more affordable to get all of your grocery needs in-store and online this holiday season.

To learn more visit amazon.com/fresh.