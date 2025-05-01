Fashion For Life On The Move

KARmA 262 is a women’s active and lifestyle boutique located in Mequon, offering a curated collection of stylish, high-performance apparel. The boutique features premium brands like Beyond Yoga, Varley, perfectwhitetee, Sweaty Betty, and FP Movement. Whether you're working out, traveling, or meeting friends, KARmA 262 delivers comfort, style, and versatility. It's your go-to destination for looking and feeling your best, no matter where the day takes you.

Empower Your Wellness Journey With Elevated Activewear and a Community That Inspire - Come shop with KARmA 262

Mention The Morning Blend and get 15% OFF for the month of May!

For more information visit: KARmA 262