Farmers Using Smart Technology to Sustainably Grow Food

Whether it's a smart phone or smart home, we are lucky to have the convenience and efficiency of modern technology. Farmers around the country are using cutting edge technology to grow our food and take care of the land. Today farmers Kalley Howard and Nicole Spurlock join us from Texas to talk about this smart technology. For more information go to WaterGrows.org.
