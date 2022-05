You've probably heard the term "farm to table" used at numerous restaurants. Well, a dining destination in Brookfield is taking that concept to the next level! On this month's edition of The Mader Menu, Tyler Mader heads to Parkside 23 in Brookfield to learn about their fresh menu and the 10,000 square foot farm that's right outside their door!

