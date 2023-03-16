Watch Now
Family Travel Tips For Single Parents

Great Wolf Lodge
Laurie Jennings, the General Manger of the Good Housekeeping Institute, joins us today to give single parents tips for family travel. Marisa will tell us about picking a family-friendly destination with as much as possible under one roof, just in time for Single Parent Day on March 21. She says to consider road tripping instead of taking a plane for less stress and to avoid airfare costs, and to take advantage of hotel discounts, special packages and programs for families. This makes Great Wolf Lodge the perfect family-travel destination. For more information, visit online at Great Wolf Lodge.
Posted at 9:59 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 10:59:50-04

