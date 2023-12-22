Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Family Traditions in The Kitchen

The Mader Menu
Posted at 10:35 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 11:35:45-05

For Chef Tyler Mader, Host of the award winning series the Mader Menu, nothing represents the holidays like family food traditions. Today, Tyler welcomes restauranteur and co-owner of Artisan 179, Ted Anderson, to his home kitchen where Ted shares his own holiday family tradition, Montanara, deep fried Neapolitan style pizza.
Follow Tyler on social media @themadermenu

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo