Family Peace During The Holidays

The holidays bring families together but a lot of times that comes with tricky dynamics. Past traumas and toxic relationships can rear up during holiday gatheriings. . Author Gloria Zhang is a relationship coach and therapist, focusing on family relationships. Gloria hosts the global sensation, "The Inner Child Podcast," a self-help series. She has also written a book titled A Woman's Guide to Inner Child Healing: Overcome Trauma, Recognize Your Feelings, Learn to let the Past Go, and Become The Best Version of Yourself." Her book is a three step approach to trauma recovery and self-awakening. Rediscover your true, authentic self before grief and loss. She offers tips today for family gathering this weekend.

Website: bygloriazhang.com

Podcast: theinnerchildpodcast.buzzsprout.com

Instagram: instagram.com/bygloriazha

