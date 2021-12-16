Watch
Family Gift Guide

with Bethany Braun-Silva
Posted at 11:54 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 12:54:07-05

Supply chains may be making holiday shopping more of a challenge this year, but that’s not stopping consumers from buying gifts for their friends and family members. A new survey finds holiday shoppers are planning to spend up to $276 per family member on average this season. That’s a lot of gifting for those who were either naughty or nice on your shopping list. Lifestyle Expert, Bethany Braun-Silva discusses last minute gift ideas despite supply and demand issues and budget-friendly gifts that people really want.

