Fall Youth Programs at the WI Humane Society - The Pet Project

Registrations for fall youth programs with the WI Humane Society at Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Racine campuses are now open! Allie Christman is here today to talk about what these programs have to offer and how you can register. From the Kid's Night Out program to The Scouts Program and birthday parties, this is a great opportunity for kids to create lasting friendships and interact with adorable animals! For more information and registration visit www.wihumane.org. The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home. The Pet Project is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm.
Posted at 11:21 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 12:21:30-04

