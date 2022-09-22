Fall Train Jamboree & Plants for Fall

The Shady Lane Greenhouse is having a family fun event from 10am-3pm on Saturday, September 24. See the Midwest's largest g-scale model railroad display fun for all ages and much to see. Special one of a kind trains running on Saturday including a Mallet steam train and the very popular Harley Davidson train full of motorcycles. Games for children, face painting, food, ice cream social and of course plants.

They have a wonderful selection of fall mums ready for planting along with kale and ornamental cabbage, peppers, and beautiful blooming asters. They also have activities for adults or families...Make and Take Fall Planter with Dr. Patti from 10am-2pm. Heidi Hornung is the manager of the Shady Lane Greenhouse and joins us to talk about their upcoming event. To learn more, please visit shadylanegreenhouse.com