As the days get shorter and holiday schedules start filling up, making time for yourself can quickly fall to the bottom of the list. Lifestyle and travel expert Carmen Ordonez is sharing her fall wellness must-haves to help make self-care feel a little more manageable.

From products that encourage relaxation and comfort to practical finds that fit into a busy routine, Carmen highlights easy ways to create intentional moments throughout the day.

Grand Decameron Los Cabos, A Trademark All Inclusive Resort

wyndhamhotels.com [wyndhamhotels.com]

Away

awaytravel.com [awaytravel.com]

Coyuchi

Coyuchi.com

TrueDark

truedark.com [truedark.com]

