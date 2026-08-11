Fall Programs Full of Animal Fun for the Whole Family

Get the family involved in the welfare of animals and attend these fall programs! Registration for all of HAWS’ amazing education programs is now open, and options are endless. Alexis and Devon have all the details on how to get involved in Critter Club, Tots & Tails, Movie Night at the Barn, reading programs and, of course, Goat Yoga!

Spend Fall with HAWS:

· Join them at HAWS for Critter Club, Tots & Tails and more!

· Come to the Schallock Center for Goat Yoga, Movie Night at the Barn and more!

· Log on to Humane Education - HAWS for all the info.