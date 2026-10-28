Fall Pet Hazards: What Every Pet Owner Should Watch For

Autumn brings cooler temperatures and colorful scenery, but it can also introduce new hazards for pets. Wisconsin Humane Society representative Dan Miller shares some common seasonal dangers pet owners should keep on their radar.

Fallen acorns can become choking hazards and may be harmful when eaten in large amounts, while wild mushrooms can be difficult to identify as safe or toxic. Ticks also remain a concern during fall, making preventative care and post-walk checks important. Pet owners should also watch for snails, slugs, frogs and toxic flower bulbs while spending time outdoors.

If your pet eats something potentially harmful, contact your veterinarian promptly.

Find more pet care information at Wisconsin Humane Society.