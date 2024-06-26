Fall in Love with Fort Atkinson this Summer

Fort Atkinson, nestled between Madison and Milwaukee in Jefferson County, is a charming town offering a blend of outdoor adventures, historical landmarks, cultural events and community spirit. Logan Mchone is the Events Coordinator for the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce. He joins the show today to talk about why Fort Atkinson is a must-visit this summer. Some key attractions include annual community events such as the 4th of July Glow Run 5k, Farmers Markets, Rhapsody Live Music Festival and Lemonade Day. There's also plenty of nature for outdoor activities like kayaking and boating on the Rock River or biking on the Glacial River Bike Path.

For more information, visit explorefortatkinson.com and go to our events calendar or follow them on Facebook/Instagram @explorefortatkinson to stay updated on what events/activities that are available in the community!

