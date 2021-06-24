Watch
Fall in Love with a New Home!

With HomeWire Realty and My Team Bliss
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 11:19:42-04

Finding a love connection can be a difficult task, especially in real estate. In this crazy sellers’ market, buyers are putting in bid after bid and losing out on homes. HomeWire Realty can offer solutions that other realtors cannot provide. Missy Buttrum is the owner and broker of HomeWire Realty and Sell 911, and she shares how to find the perfect match.

If you are a buyer that needs a realtor to find you a love connection, or you’re a seller that has a home from a death, estate, divorce and need to sell fast for cash, contact Missy today.

Missy Buttrum
262-227-7064
Missy@homewire.com
MyTeamBliss.com

