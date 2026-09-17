Fall Housing Market: Why Local Trends Matter More Than Ever

The fall housing market is proving that real estate is no longer following the traditional seasonal playbook. While many buyers continue to watch mortgage rates closely, local market conditions and life events are increasingly driving decisions about when to buy or sell. According to Coldwell Banker Affiliates President Mary Lee Blaylock, today's housing market varies significantly from community to community, making neighborhood-level insights more valuable than national headlines. For sellers, success depends on pricing strategically, presenting the home well, and understanding local market demand. Buyers may also find new opportunities as the traditionally busy spring market continues into the fall. Homeowners thinking about selling next year can benefit from starting preparations now, focusing on simple improvements that can help maximize value and attract buyers when the time comes.

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