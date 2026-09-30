Fall Hair Refresh? This Easy Color Update Could Take Years Off Your Look

As a new season begins, many of us are looking for an easy way to update our appearance, and a fresh hair color can make a dramatic difference. In this special segment, Beauty & Lifestyle Editor Joann Butler highlights one of her favorite ways to refresh your look for fall while maintaining beautiful, healthy-looking hair. From enhancing natural color to helping address gray hair concerns, she shares tips designed to help viewers feel their best as they embrace the season ahead. Learn more about AGEbeautiful products and hair color solutions at AGEbeautiful.