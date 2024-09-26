Fall Hair Care Essentials with Freewill!

Certified Trichologist for Freewill, Aoife McCarthy and Celebrity Hairstylist Expert for Sally Beauty, Gregory Patterson share their favorite tips and tricks on how to get the best results using the Freewill line-up, now exclusively available at Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty, the leading hair color and care retailer, is expanding their hair care line-up with the launch of Freewill, a salon-quality, customizable hair care brand crafted to meet a range of consumer hair needs through hair cycling. Born out of the viral trend on TikTok and an evident consumer need, the brand is designed to encourage product rotation through tailored routines to address individual hair types along with seasonal and environmental needs. With 32 products across seven collections, consumers are encouraged to swap their products out each time they wash their hair, creating a cycle of purification, hydration and repair.