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Fall Finds

Limor Suss
Fall Finds
Posted

Limor has her fall list and is sharing some of her favorites.

Visit www.pretzilla.com to learn where to purchase Pretzilla® Soft Pretzel Bites near you!

Lanolips 101 Ointment [lanolips.com] is a 100% natural, multi-purpose lanolin balm that deeply hydrates and protects dry skin, lips, cuticles, and more.

Make a splash with Fisher-Price bath toys featuring hole-free rattles [amazon.com], spinners, [amazon.com]and ocean pals [amazon.com], plus suction-cup play [amazon.com] and plenty of sensory fun for little hands. Shop on Amazon.

Sponsored by Limor Media [limormedia.com]

SPONSORS:

Pretzilla

Lanolips

Sunny Days Entertainment

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