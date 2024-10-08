Watch Now
Fall Event Featuring Specialty Food and Wine!

Kohler Wisconsin
Posted

Experience an elevated culinary experience in the picturesque Kohler Food and Wine event October 17th-20th! Individuals are encouraged to take advantage of the Village Pass available on Friday and Saturday for unlimited beverages, including beer, wine and cocktails! Enjoy over 13 curated brands, and a beer garden, participate in immersive one of a kind activities, and enjoy food from various food trucks.

Fall is a special time in Kohler, with plenty of activities for the whole family.
For a limited time only, if you stay three nights at any Kohler, Wisconsin, lodging options, you will recieve a complimentary third night. This offer is available through May 31st, 2025.
To learn more about special offers, Kohler Food & Wine, or other resort information visit Five-Diamond Golf Resort | Kohler, Wisconsin (kohlerwisconsin.com)

