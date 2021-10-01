Fall Denim Trends!

Fashion trends come and go, but denim has never left! Many people struggle when looking for a high-quality and fitted pair of jeans, but Faye’s is here to help. Joining us this morning to discuss the L’AGENCE and Liverpool denim brands is Owner Faye Wetzel. Faye will also share more details about the Liverpool trunk show event coming up on October 14 in Brookfield!

You can find Faye’s at the Sendik’s Towne Center in Brookfield, right next to Neroli Salon and Spa. Her other location is in the East Town Square in Mequon. To shop online, visit fayes123.com.