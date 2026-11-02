Fall Cleanup Made Easier: Get Those Lingering Projects Done Before Winter

s fall winds down, the household to-do list can quickly pile up. Couple More Guys®, a Lake Country-based labor-for-hire company, helps homeowners tackle the heavy, awkward and time-consuming jobs that often get pushed aside.

Founder Matt Gerber shares how a professional two-person crew can help move outdoor furniture into storage, organize garages and basements, haul items and prepare homes for winter. As the holidays approach, crews can also rearrange furniture, assemble new pieces and help make room for guests.

Whether you already have a plan or simply need extra muscle to finish the job, Couple More Guys® provides flexible help for projects big and small.

Learn more and schedule a crew at Couple More Guys®.