Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Fall 2022 Fashion Trends

Faye's Fashion Friday
Faye Wetzel is back to joins us for another Faye's Fashion Friday with exciting news that she was named best women's boutique for the 5th year in a row by Milwaukee Magazine. She's joining us to talk about fall 2022 fashion trends and how fashion has changed since the pandemic. FAYE's Women's Boutique is having a sale through Sunday, buy one SALE item priced from 50-90% off, and every 2nd sale item is FREE. Shop in-store or online at www.fayes123.com
Posted at 10:22 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 11:22:50-04

Faye Wetzel is back to joins us for another Faye's Fashion Friday with exciting news that she was named best women's boutique for the 5th year in a row by Milwaukee Magazine. She's joining us to talk about fall 2022 fashion trends and how fashion has changed since the pandemic. FAYE's Women's Boutique is having a sale through Sunday, buy one SALE item priced from 50-90% off, and every 2nd sale item is FREE. Shop in-store or online at www.fayes123.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes