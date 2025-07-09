Fact Verses Myth and Celebrating Social Security's 90th Birthday!

Jim Flaherty joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the importance of Social Security in the State of Wisconsin, and how the program is celebrating across the state.

AARP Wisconsin will be hosting Social Security 90th birthday celebrations at various locations across the state in August, including the Milwaukee Milkmen baseball game on Aug. 14. AARP Wisconsin is also hosting listening sessions to talk about the future of Social Security and would like to share some myths and facts about the program.

For more information, watch The Morning Blend or visit AARP

