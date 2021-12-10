Watch
Facials Sure To Make Your Skin Glow

Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa
Posted at 11:07 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 12:07:40-05

Take time for yourself to de-stress or to do something that makes you feel good this holiday. Treat yourself at Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa! Today is Day 8 of their annual 12 Days of Christmas sale. So far, WI Vein Center & Medispa has been fulfilling people’s Christmas wish lists with specials on Botox, BBL Hero, Body Contouring, and Microneedling. The special today makes a great gift for yourself or a special anyone on your list. A package of 3 Hydrofacials or 3 Geneo Facials. Dr. Deborah Manjoney joins us to explain more about the benefits of these facials.

The special today saves you up to $150 on either package. That's 3 treatments for $450.

Register online or by calling 262-236-5179 to receive emails with each day’s special, or just check out the website each day.

