Face and Body Treatments for the Summer!

At Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jun 18, 2021
During the summertime, many people forgo face and body treatments. However, the Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa offers treatments that don’t require the avoidance of the sun, to ensure that your skin is receiving care all year long. Joining us to discuss all the treatments that will give your skin a summer glow is Dr. Deborah Manjoney, Owner of the Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa.

This month, the Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is offering a social media contest prize, an Epionce summer sun kit valued at $50! You can find out more about the contest by checking out the Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa’s Instagram and Facebook.

For more information about their services, give them a call at 262-746-9088 or visit wimedispa.com.

