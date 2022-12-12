Eyewear for Everyone

The holiday season is here and for the eyewear lovers in your family, Audrey McClelland has the scoop on the hottest trends of the season. She is a mom of five and founder of momgenerations.com, an online destination for mothers. Eyewear is an easy and versatile holiday gifting choice this season. Eyewear is cool, functional, and it's affordable too! They've got the scoop on what's new! From trendy styles, innovative lenses, celeb looks for less and unique fits for every face shape.