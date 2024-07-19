Exploring The World's Largest Motorcycle Rally

The South Dakota Department of Tourism is comprised of Travel South Dakota and the South Dakota Arts Council. The Department is led by Secretary James D. Hagen. The Sturgis Buffalo Chip® is the award-winning leader in music and motorcycle lifestyle experiences. Hailed as The Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling® and The Best Party Anywhere®, it has been the epicenter of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally since its establishment in 1981. Every August, the Buffalo Chip brings together the world’s largest gathering of music and motorcycle fans, with visitors from all 50 states and over 20 countries. It remains one of the world’s most televised and longest-running independent music festivals. As one of the world's oldest and largest motorcycle gatherings, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally offers incredible riding, exhibitors, motorcycle shows, demo rides, racing, concerts and much more.

Find out why this international phenomenon draws motorcycle legends, superstars and hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts to the Black Hills each year and is listed as one of the 1,000 Places to See Before You Die. The 85th Anniversary will take place August 1-10, 2025. Today, the Rally is the biggest motorcycle gathering in the world, injecting the town of Sturgis each August with rumbling life while attracting hundreds of thousands of people—the 75th Annual Rally in 2015 brought in 773,000! Joining us today to talk more about this historic rally is Katlyn Svendsen, Content Services Senior Director at Travel South Dakota, and Daymon Woodruff, President of The Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

For more information on Travel South Dakota or to plan your Sturgis experience, please visit TravelSouthDakota.com and Buffalochip.com.