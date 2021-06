If you’re looking for some post-pandemic summer fun, you’re in luck! There’s a vacation spot in Wisconsin that’s filled with beautiful views, rich traditions, and welcoming people. Suzette Brewer is the Executive Director of the Native American Tourism of Wisconsin, and she will discuss a destination with ample summer outdoor recreation.

To learn more about the 11 sovereign nations of Wisconsin and their unique features, visit NATOW.org. You can also find Native Wisconsin on Facebook!