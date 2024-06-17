Explore Wisconsin and Lake Michigan this Summer in Racine

Visit Racine County (VRC) is the convention and visitor bureau for Racine County. They work to attract visitors to this incredible County and support local events and businesses, and provide all the happenings to residents so they can be local tourists too! The county is a prime location in southeastern Wisconsin along Lake Michigan and is located approximately 25 miles south of Milwaukee and 60 miles north of Chicago.

Racine County is home to a wonderful zoo, a beautiful lakefront, a picturesque lighthouse, museums, historical architecture, and much more. They will be hosting the Mount Pleasant Music Summer Concert Series this year from June 18 through August 20 at the recently renovated Campus Park where admission is free. The county will also play host to the Great Lakes Watercross event at North Beach from August 10 through August 11. Joining us today to talk more about the county and all it has to offer is Cari Greving, the Executive Director of Visit Racine County.

For more information on Racine County and all the great events they host please visit their brand new website at www.visitracinecounty.com or give them a call at 262-884-6400.