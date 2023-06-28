Explore Waterford’s Summer Street Festival

On July 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Explore Waterford will be hosting its Celebrate Waterford summer street festival. Event co-organizer, Donna Fearing joins us today to discuss all of the fun things to discover and enjoy at their festival. Entertainment will include live music, BMX Bike Action Show, and Dinder Brothers Circus. Live music will come from Smart Mouth, Dad Strength and Dueling Pianos. There will also be plenty of vendors including the Lions Club of Waterford, Kettlecornucopia, Riverside Studio, Twisted Floors and more. The event is family friendly with bounces houses, Waterford FFA with animals, and other fun activities for kids. Make sure to come on down and to stick around for the fireworks! For more information, visit online at Celebrate Waterford.