Explore The Incredible Journey of Mothers Across the World

"Four Mothers: An Intimate Journey through the First Year of Parenthood in Four Countries" is a captivating book written by Abigail Leonard, who explores how cultural and policy environments in Japan, Kenya, Finland, and the US shape motherhood experiences. Inspired by her parenting journey in Japan, Leonard delves into universal motherhood themes and the potential of family-friendly policies to alleviate daily stressors for parents worldwide.

Find on Amazon or Bookshop