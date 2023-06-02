Explore Textiles at the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts

Melissa Wraalstad from the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts joins us today to explore the museum and its current exhibit named Akiko Ike: Boro Chiku-Chiku. Melissa brought in lovely pieces from the display which is only available until August 27th. The mission of the museum is dedicated to creating, preserving, displaying, and educating the public about the artistic, cultural, historic, and social importance of textiles. For more information, head to Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts.