Explore South Dakota This Summer

Summer is a buzz in South Dakota. Jim Hagan and Katlyn Svendsen from Travel South Dakota join the show today to talk about why it is the perfect place to take a Summer vacation. There's several attractions within the state including the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Badlands National Park, Crazy Horse Memorial, Historic Deadwood, and Custer State Park just to name a few.

South Dakota’s year-round events, from Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August to the Custer State Buffalo Roundup in September, are excellent opportunities to tack on a road trip in and around South Dakota. The state is also well known for having exceptionally good food. Tourism is only second to agriculture as the leading industry, and there are really incredible farms, breweries, distilleries, wineries, restaurants serving up regional fare.

For more information on planning your trip to South Dakota, visit TravelSouthDakota.com.