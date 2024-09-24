Explore Bourbon and Brandy at Old Fashioned Fest!

Join Shepherd Express on September 26th at Potawatomi Casino Hotel for a toast to a Milwaukee classic - the Old Fashioned! The Bourbon vs. Brandy showdown features Milwaukee bars, restaurants, and locally made old fashioned mixes. Sample a variety of Old Fashioneds, vote on your favorites, and stick around to see who will be crowned the winners at the end of the night. Additionally, this event will include a charity raffle, live art, a 360 selfie booth, and a DJ throughout the event.

Morning Blend Viewers can receive a special buy-one-get-one on general admission or VIP admission ticket purchases to the event by going to the ticketing site and entering coupon code "BLEND" at checkout.