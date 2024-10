Author Kathie Giorgio joins us to talk about her new book Don't Let Me Keep You. Take the journey of motherhood with the main character, Hildy Halverson. In this book, Kathie explores passion, loss, and the unexpected influences a parent has on their child.

This is Kathie's 15th book in 14 years, Don't Let Me Keep You will launch on October 10th at 7p.m. at Books & Company of Oconomowoc for a Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books speacial event.

