Explore A Milwaukee Summer Staple

A La Carte at the Zoo is a four-day festival and summer staple, featuring entertainment across 6 stages (including national headliners), more than 25 participating restaurants and food vendors, Zoo favorites like the Train, Carousel, Sky Safari, Goat Yard, Kohl’s Wild Theater, and more! And don’t forget the animals! All animal buildings will be open, closing one hour before the festival ends each night. A La Carte at the Zoo runs through August in Milwaukee, from August 15 through August 18.

The 2024 Festival will welcome three national performers including Deep Blue Something, Parmalee and The Legendary Wailers featuring Junior Marvin. Coming to the festival not only supports the Milwaukee County Zoo, but also the animals that they care for as the money will go towards providing additional enrichment items and habitat improvements for them. Joining us today to talk more about the A La Carte at the Zoo 2024 festival at the Milwaukee County Zoo is Kimberly Graves, Communications Coordinator at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

For more information on the A La Carte at the Zoo festival, to purchase tickets and see the full entertainment and food lineup, please visit the zoo's website at www.milwaukeezoo.org or give them a call at 414-771-3040.