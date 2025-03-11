Expert Tips to Keep Your Cat Happy and Healthy

The Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) is dedicated to enriching lives through education, animal care, and adoption. Based in Waukesha, Wisconsin, HAWS offers a wide range of spring and summer programs for children, families, and school groups. HAWS is here to give us tips on how enrichment is essential for your cat's mental and physical well being, and it’s easier than you think to provide! From DIY toys to interactive games, learn fun and creative ways to enrich your cat’s life right at home. Plus, discover how you can help support HAWS through volunteering or donating to their enrichment efforts.

Visit HAWS for more information!