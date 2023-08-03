Experiencing the Wisconsin State Fair with Wisconsin’s State Fruit... cranberries!

Mike Gnewikow, co-owner and cranberry grower at Wetherby Cranberry Company tells us what you can expect when it comes to cranberries at the Wisconsin State Fair this year.

Fairgoers can experience every aspect of Wisconsin Cranberries at the Wisconsin State Fair – from learning how they’re grown, to taste testing favorite products and even enjoying an interactive mini marsh, complete with real vines, an irrigation system and floating fresh cranberries. This year, fairgoers can enjoy a new fair food – the Cranberry Éclair – made in partnership with O&H Danish Bakery.

Make sure to visit the Wisconsin Cranberries booth in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion to experience the Wisconsin State Fair with Wisconsin’s State Fruit.